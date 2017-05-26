PLDT Enterprise Q1 revenue grows 13% to P8.5B

LEADING telecom and digital services provider PLDT said revenues from its Enterprise business grew 13 percent to P8.5 billion in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, driven by strong data and ICT services uptake.

“We are growing double-digit across all business pillars of the enterprise as PLDT remained the preferred expert partner of companies given our relevant digital and cloud-based business solutions that run on our robust fixed and wireless networks,” PLDT EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Eric Alberto said in a statement on Thursday.

In the first quarter, wireless enterprise revenues grew 15 percent year-on-year while ICT and fixed services improved 11 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

PLDT SVP and Head of Enterprise Business Jovy Hernandez said that PLDT said Data and ICT revenues surged 24 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year and now accounts for 66 percent of total enterprise revenues.

“We are seeing a growing acceptance and adoption among our enterprise customers, both large, and small and medium businesses, of cloud-based solutions, disaster recovery, and digital services,” said Hernandez.

Combined with its HOME segment, PLDT’s fixed line revenues now account for 46 percent of its consolidated service revenues or P16.3 billion, which now exceeds its Consumer Wireless revenues at 41 percent with P14.75 billion.

PLDT’s Enterprise business launched several partnerships with IT industry leaders in the early part of the year to further strengthen its portfolio of digital business solutions.

It also widened its lead in providing data center and managed ICT services, through its digital arm ePLDT, as it added two new data center facilities, bringing to nine the total facilities operated by the PLDT Group. PLDT expects to have 10 data centers with a total rack capacity of about 9,000 by the end of 2017.

PLDT’s capex guidance of P46 billion for 2017 will further expand its network infrastructure, including its fiber optic backbone.

The telco continues to invest heavily in its fiber network, which now reaches over 150,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables running through the archipelago, and also operates four cable landing stations that serve as gateways for a variety of voice, data, and content traffic that run through a global network, to and from the country.