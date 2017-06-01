PLDT expands Fibr footprint in south Metro

LEADING telecom and digital services provider PLDT has expanded the reach of its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH/fibr) services in south Metro Manila, adding over 300,000 homes that may access world-class internet service.

PLDT’s FTTH rollout covers areas in Makati, Pasay, Parañaque, Muntinlupa, and Las Piñas cities, including private villages and subdivisions such as Dasmariñas Village, Better Living Subdivision, Merville, BF Homes Parañaque, and Ayala Alabang Village.

“PLDT’s Fibr footprint expansion in Manila’s vibrant south will benefit the area’s rapidly growing commercial district as well as enhance the digital lifestyles of the residents,” said PLDT FVP and Head of Home Business Oscar Enrico Reyes, Jr. in a statement.

“Our vision is to further establish the strongest connections for Filipinos nationwide and that means bringing the power of Fibr to more homes,” Reyes added.

South Manila residents can now experience high-speed equal upload and download speeds, and enjoy diverse and compelling entertainment and gaming content from PLDT Home partners and renowned providers for as low as P1,899 per month.

Families will also enjoy added peace of mind with home security devices such as the home monitoring system Fam Cam, the cyber security platform Fam Zone and the multi-functional kiddie gadget Smart Watch which parents can use to track and contact their kids.

Under its aggressive nationwide fiber expansion program, PLDT has also transformed entire cities into a Fibr-powered smart city starting with Toledo City in Cebu and followed by General Santos in Mindanao and Naga City in the Bicol Region.

PLDT expects to expand its FTTH coverage to 4.4 million homes passed by end of 2017. At the end of March, PLDT’s fiber homes passed stood at 3 million.

PLDT has invested P300 billion or $6 billion over the last 10 years to roll out the country’s most extensive fixed and wireless network that includes a transmission and distribution network infrastructure, which now has 150,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables, transporting the growing data traffic of its fixed line and mobile networks.