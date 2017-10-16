PLDT expands LTE coverage to Sun users

TELECOMMUNICATIONS and digital services provider PLDT urged its Sun customers to upgrade to long term evolution (LTE) SIMs as it announced the availability of the technology for subscribers nationwide.

In a statement, PLDT said Sun prepaid customers can switch their SIMs to LTE this October while postpaid users can visit Sun Shops starting November.

“We encourage our Sun customers to upgrade their SIMs to LTE-ready SIMs for free in our Sun shops, as well as upgrade to LTE devices so they can fully tap the improved LTE network that we are putting in place,” said Alex O. Caeg, head of Consumer Business for Customer Development.

“This LTE rollout is only part of a broader effort to improve the overall quality of service available to millions of Smart, TNT and Sun subscribers. This network expansion effort also includes the integration of the Smart and Sun mobile networks, which enabled Smart to install more new base stations for 2G, 3G, and LTE technologies to better serve the subscribers of both brands,” the telco said.

PLDT said its mobile arm unit, Smart, is eyeing low-frequency bands such as 700 megahertz (MHz) and 850 MHz to provide better indoor coverage, and targeting high-frequency bands like 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz to increase the cell sites’ capacity to handle more calls, texts, and mobile data traffic

The telco said it is committed to bring LTE across the country, noting it has already rolled out LTE connectivity in Cebu, Davao and Rizal provinces.

PLDT allotted a large portion of its 2016 capital expenditure of P42.8 billion to modernize and improve its network connectivity nationwide.