PLDT eyes foreign partners to strengthen Voyager unit

PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said on Wednesday the group would be inking financial and strategic partnerships with foreign firms this year to boost PLDT’s digital innovations unit Voyager.

Pangilinan said the move to bring foreign partners on board should “push through” in the first quarter of the year.

“This will excite the market,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event, noting discussions with the foreign firms are already in advanced stages.

Pangilinan refused to disclose the identity or country of origin of the potential foreign partners.

In November last year, the PLDT chair told reporters the group was looking for a Chinese partner for Voyager.

“Voyager is in the process of looking for strategic partners and it is possible that we may have a Chinese partner,” he said at the time.

“They will either invest in the parent firm Voyager itself or one of the verticals—marketing technology, fintech, or its cashless payment system, or the platform for lending. But most likely they will come in at Voyager level,” Pangilinan added.

Voyager is engaged in digital marketing, e-cash payments through its PayMaya unit, and e-commerce.