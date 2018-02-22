PLDT fiber investments boost broadband speeds

PLDT Inc. said on Wednesday that increased investments in the deployment of fiber-powered facilities had contributed to improvements in broadband access nationwide.

Citing data from the Speedtest Global Index report, PLDT said that Philippines’ download speeds surged by 50 percent from 10.16 megabits per second (Mbps) in January 2017 to 15.67 Mbps this year. Upload speeds also improved to 13.53 Mbps this year from 7.28 Mbps last year.

The Pangilinan-led telco said the improvement reflected the stepped-up deployment of fiber-powered facilities by

Philippine telecom operators led by PLDT.

Oscar Reyes, Jr., PLDT senior vice-president and head of Consumer Business Market Development, noted the telco’s continuous efforts to roll out fiber-power broadband services across the country, hitting its target of delivering to 4 million homes as of end-2017.

PLDT added it would remain aggressive in upgrading its facilities to realize expanded fixed broadband coverage by about 30 percent to 5.1 million homes passed.

It also vowed to provide fiber-fast internet access to its 1.3 million copper-based DSL (digital subscriber line) subscribers by 2019 through its network upgrade plan.

Reyes stressed this move is in response to the growing appetite of Filipinos for quality broadband connections.

“The robust growth of our subscriber base reflects Filipinos’ voracious appetite for more than just high-speed connections,” he added, noting PLDT saw its home broadband subscriber base increase by 10 percent to 3.88 million users in the first half of 2017.

PLDT Home’s revenues jumped by 12 percent to P24.3 billion in the first nine months of 2017 while PLDT Enterprise recorded revenues of P25.3 billion, helping PLDT realize a net income of P21.9 billion in the period.