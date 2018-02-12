PLDT, Globe stress right to build own towers

THE so-called duopoly of Globe Telecom and PLDT expressed openness to a common tower policy but said they should be allowed to put their own towers as indicated in their franchises.

In a bid to hasten the rollout of cell sites, the government announced in January its plan to implement a policy allowing private firms to finance the establishment of additional towers but at the same time prohibiting the telcos to build their own.

The country’s leading telcos declared in separate interviews last week their agreement with the said tower policy, but both also urged the government to permit the creation of their own towers.

“We have no objection to the formation of a common tower policy in the Philippines. In fact, we encourage them to help us to have more infra[structure], especially in the unserved and underserved areas, but our concern is that we are being prohibited to put up our own,” Vicente Froilan Castelo, Globe general counsel, told reporters.

However, he said hindering telecommunications companies from building their respective cell sites would not be easy.

“Under our franchise, we are authorized to put up our own network. That’s an act of Congress. You can only amend that [by an act of]Congress itself, not the likes of Malacanang. Not even Malacanang can amend that authority,” Froilan stressed.

Froilan added other countries practicing this common tower policy are being allowed to establish their own network infrastructure. “In other countries, there are several tower companies and you pay to subscribe and choose but you can make your own. Because each network is unique to your brand of service.”

Globe’s sentiment was mirrored by PLDT Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, who said the group respects the government’s plan to open the industry to tower providers to boost the telco sector.

Pangilinan, however, said that “flexibility” is needed to further make this policy more beneficial to Filipino consumers.

“I believe we should be allowed to build our own towers. Of course we want to [have the needed towers]for PLDT and Smart … if they’re willing to lease the towers to us, they might need to lease towers that we need from them,” he said.

“But if, let’s say in Binondo, there’s a rise for our services, we may need one or two towers in Binondo. We need the flexibility to say that areas that have no towers that we could lease, we should be allowed to build [cell towers],” Pangilinan added.