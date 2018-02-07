PLDT Group launches rewards program

PLDT Group has introduced its own rewards program to encourage its subscribers to use e-payment systems given the rising smartphone penetration in the country.

PLDT chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan told reporters following the launch in Makati City that this was part of the company’s efforts to encourage more Filipino consumers to adopt cashless payment methods via its digital payment wallet PayMaya.

“[It’s also our way of] increasing customer experience,” he said, noting the groups’s loyalty program, the Most Valuable Partner (MVP) Rewards, provides discounts or points to frequent users.

“Customers can enroll via www.mvprewards.ph their PLDT Home, Smart, TNT and Sun accounts and conveniently link it to one rewards wallet–MVP Rewards,” it said.

They can easily earn points by paying bills on time and in full or when they load their prepaid accounts via the PayMaya app, PLDT said.

“Earned points are as good as cash, hence they need not worry about when points will expire or when points can be redeemed. Customers are given the freedom to choose when and where to use their rewards,” it noted.

Pangilinan said Filipino consumers should expect more from the group as it will continue to partner with more merchants and services this 2018.

“This is a fitting gift to our loyal customers as PLDT celebrates its 90th anniversary this year,” he added.

MVP Rewards is a product of the strategic collaboration of PLDT, Smart, and Voyager Innovations, and its digital marketing arm, Hatch.