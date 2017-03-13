PLDT home broadband 2016 subscriber base grows 14%

LEADING telco and digital services provider PLDT said its home broadband subscriber base expanded by 14 percent year-on-year in 2016, leading to a 10 percent increase in service revenues from the segment to P29.3 billion.

PLDT Home said its market share rose 180 basis points to over 60 percent, driven by its attractive broadband bundles that promise the best quality data service and by accelerating the expansion of its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) facility, which is expected to pass 4.4 million homes by the end-2017.

“We are encouraged by the momentum that PLDT HOME has built through six consecutive years of accelerating growth and we are ready to serve a larger share of this expanding market,” said PLDT FVP and HOME Business Head Oscar Enrico Reyes Jr.

Along with the enterprise business, broadband for homes has been identified as one of the key growth drivers for the PLDT Group as it moves towards data and digital services.

PLDT’s FTTH service is now available in key urban areas in the country. This service will be delivered through PLDT HOME Fibr, said to be the country’s most powerful broadband that can deliver speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps), which allows browsing of multiple websites, uploading of hundreds of photos, and downloading of a full-length movie in seconds.

PLDT HOME’s new suite of Fibr plans makes its high-speed internet service available to households either on data volume or time-based allocations, with data speeds ranging from 3 megabit per second (Mbps) to 1 Gbps at affordable rates.

PLDT said it plans to shift all its subscribers to be in ‘fiber-fast’ connections by end-2018. By combining FTTH and “fiber-fast” services, PLDT has an unrivaled robust and cost-efficient platform for its growing portfolio of entertainment and other “Smart Home” services.

PLDT has invested P300 billion or $6 billion over the last 10 years to roll out the country’s most extensive transmission and distribution network infrastructure, which now has over 150,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables that transport the growing data traffic of its fixed-line and mobile networks.