PLDT Home launches Roku PoweredTMTVolution in PH

PLDT Home creates history once again with the launch of Asia’s first Roku PoweredTMTVolution.

The country’s leading digital services provider recently introduced the game-changing device, Roku PoweredTMTVolution, an all-in-one, plug-and-play box that will take TV viewing to a whole new level.

With this all-in-one powerful box, customers can watch HD TV channels from Cignal, biggest selection of top Hollywood, Asian regional, and local TV shows and movies from iflix, the world’s leading Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) service for emerging markets; critically-acclaimed TV series and films from Netflix, the world’s leading internet television network and videos from YouTube.

Families whose viewing habits have evolved into individual screen viewing, whether through mobile, tablet, or PCs, can enjoy all their favorite shows on TV. The Roku PoweredTMTVolution brings Filipino families together by allowing them to bond over extensive selection of video entertainment in one convenient screen.

“PLDT Home has always been at the forefront of innovation, both in technology and in content, and today, we mark another milestone for internet TV, not just in the Philippines, but also in the region,” PLDT FVP and Home Business Head Oscar A. Reyes, Jr. said. “The Roku PoweredTMTVolution will change the way Filipino families enjoy entertainment together in the comforts of their homes. We look forward to ushering in the new age of family video entertainment, thanks to our partners.”

New era

To mark this breakthrough innovation and partnership, PLDT Home launched the product at the Shangri-La at the Fort, bringing together industry titans led by PLDT Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan and celebrities. Miss Universe 2015 and PLDT Home ambassador Pia Wurtzbach hosted the event.

Existing PLDT Home Fibr subscribers will be the first to enjoy the new Roku PoweredTMTVolution for only an additional P199 per month that comes with the device, a trial of the Cignal HD TV Plan 1590, and a built-in iflixsubscription. PLDT Home also offers subscribers paid content from different providers such as Netflix with minimal additional charges. While the bundled box and service are available to all PLDT Home subscribers,

PLDT Home Fibr subscribers will get to enjoy exclusive offers such as no delivery and no cash out charges.

PLDT also officially introduced four new groundbreaking services including the Whole Home WiFi Plan, the country’s first all-in-one broadband and smart Wi-Fi network plan that provides seamless Fibr experience in your entire home; the Home Geek Squad, a pioneering team of “technical architects” dedicated to PLDT Home Fibr subscribers; the V-Fibr Plan, which allows existing PLDT Home DSL subscribers enjoy fiber-fast speeds of up to 100 Mbps at home; and Fox+, a streaming app where subscribers get access to thousands of hours of high-definition content, latest TV series, inspiring documentaries, blockbuster movies, and biggest live sports straight from their TV channels such as Fox Movies, Fox Sports, and National Geographic.