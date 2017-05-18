PLDT Home posts record Q1 subscriber growth

PLDT Home, the consumer group of leading telco and digital services provider PLDT, said on Wednesday it maintained double-digit revenue growth in the first quarter of this year as it posted a record-breaking 32 percent net gain in its subscribers during the quarter amid its aggressive fiber rollout and affordable broadband plans.

“PLDT Home registered a 10 percent year-on-year growth in its subscriber base with net adds of 340,000 subscribers during the first quarter, while revenues from both voice and data increased significantly at 6 percent and 16 percent, respectively,” the company said in a statement.

PLDT Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said that the highest growth was seen in PLDT Home’s data services.

PLDT has been aggressively expanding the reach of its fiber-powered fixed line network to bring as fast as 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) internet speed in Filipino homes. As of end-March, PLDT’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service has passed three million homes, on track to reach 4.4 million homes by yearend.

“We envision to transform Filipino homes into Smart Homes by next year as we blanket the whole country with our fiber-fast connectivity and best-in-class digital services in entertainment, gaming, security, and learning at home,” PLDT Chief Revenue Officer Ernesto Alberto said.

PLDT has been transforming entire cities into a Fibr-powered cities with ultra-fast internet, starting with Toledo City in Cebu and followed by General Santos City in Mindanao and Naga City in Bicol.

PLDT FVP and Home Business Head Oscar Enrico Reyes, Jr. said that with PLDT Fibr, subscribers can experience equal upload and download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, and gain unique access to compelling entertainment and gaming content from partners and renowned providers at subscription fees of as low as P1,899 per month.

The PLDT group has invested over P300 billion or $6 billion over the last 10 years in building its integrated fixed and wireless network, which includes the country’s most extensive fiber transmission and distribution infrastructure, which now has 150,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables that support the growing data traffic of its fixed line and mobile networks.