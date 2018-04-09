PLDT Home subscriptions post growth following fiber upgrade

Pangilinan-led PLDT said on Friday that its home broadband subscriber base grew 12 percent in 2017 driven by the accelerated expansion of its fiber-powered facilities.

In a statement, the telco said its Home business reached over 4.1 million homes last year.

“The market response to PLDT’s aggressive deployment of fiber lines was quick and strong, adding nearly half a million new subscribers,” said Oscar Reyes, Jr., PLDT senior vice president and head of Consumer Business Market Development.

The growth in subscriptions was driven by the improved broadband speeds, “coupled with continuous innovations in digital solutions, access to content, and bundled offers,” he noted.

PLDT Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan earlier said the company will continue upgrading its network, targeting to double fiber and hybrid fiber broadband capacity to over 2.2 million ports.

Pangilinan said PLDT will also upgrade its copper-based broadband service to hybrid fiber connections so that by 2019, its 1.2 million copper-based DSL consumers can expect fiber-fast internet.