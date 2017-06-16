PLDT, IDC launch digital expo for PH market

TELECOM and digital service provider PLDT together with ePLDT and global market intelligence provider International Data Corporation (IDC) on Wednesday launched a digital expo to present transformational technologies to more than 1,000 business executives and entrepreneurs.

Dubbed as Redefining Experience, the Philippine Digital Convention 2017 aims to deliver “digital innovations, upcoming trends and insights on disruptive technologies that continue to redefine customer experience” to C-level executives, business owners, and key decision makers from the industries of enterprise and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

According to PLDT chief revenue officer Eric Alberto, disruptive technologies have been challenging old business models, and large and small and medium enterprises.

For this, he said enterprises need “to discover and appreciate this emerging value proposition: that networks, applications, devices, and customer channels, all converge into one seamless ecosystem, to be able to deliver an experience expected and demanded by today’s end-customer.”

Alberto stressed that this platform does not mean they are joining the bandwagon in digital transformation but that this is meant “to ensure that every enterprise has sustainable future” and that it has “to be measurable.”

“Companies must measure their digital adaptation in terms of their ability to increase the revenues,” he said during the media launch.

Meanwhile, PLDT senior vice president and head of enterprise Jovy Hernandez said that the four key enablers for enterprises to deliver a redefined experience for their customers—Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Internet of Things (loT), Artificial Intelligence, and cybersecurity—can empower businesses as they provide “insights that help make better business decisions, become more efficient in the way they operate, [and]allow engagement with their customers at a more personal level.”

The digital expo is being held at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City until June 15, and would showcase technologies from PLDT, ePLDT, Smart, CISCO, Huawei, Samsung, Workplace by Facebook, Checkpoint, Enghouse Interactive, IBM, and ZTE, among others.