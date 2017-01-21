PLDT interconnects with Globe to enhance services in Davao Oriental

LEADING telecom and digital services provider PLDT Inc. said it has set up interconnection links with another telco operator in Davao Oriental, allowing free local calls between subscribers of the two service providers.

Genaro Sanchez, PLDT VP and head of International Network and Carrier Business, said the interconnection agreement covers PLDT and Globelines subscribers in the towns of Baganga, Boston, Caraga, Cateel, Gov. Generoso, Lupon, San Isidro, Tarragona, and Mati City.

“PLDT subscribers in Davao Oriental can now call their friends, family members, loved ones and business associates – regardless of their telco connection – toll-free anytime,” Sanchez said.

The PLDT-Philcom office in Davao Oriental will cover and cater to the subscribers’ telecommunication requirements in the local integrated areas, PLDT said.

“PLDT Philcom, like most PLDT offices all over the country, is implementing an expansion program using fiber to the home (FTTH) and the latest wireless technology. Areas in Davao Oriental will be covered by these expansion programs in the months to come and all these will be integrated to PLDT’s IP backbone network,” said PLDT-Philcom General Manager Augustus Caesar Cotelo.

“The IP backbone runs on PLDT’s Domestic Fiber Optic Network (DFON), the most extensive fiber optics network in the country which is now over 140,000 kilometers long. It facilitates the direct transmission of the internet data to our gateway, providing fast and reliable internet experience to our subscribers,” Cotelo added.

Aside from Davao Oriental, PLDT-Philcom also serves the provinces of Compostela Valley, Agusan, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, and parts of Davao del Norte.

Last year, PLDT interconnected with Globelines in the provinces of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Aklan and Bukidnon.