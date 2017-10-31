PLDT to invest P7B in new submarine cable

PANGILINAN-LED PLDT on Monday announced plans to invest P7 billion in an international submarine cable system linking the country to the US and Japan.

Dubbed Jupiter, the new Trans-Pacific cable system will help beef up and support the firm’s international cabling capacity, PLDT told the local bourse.

PLDT said the investment of P7 billion would be used to purchase complementary terminal equipment and other related facilities in the Philippines, Japan, and the US.

PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said the move is in preparation for the “explosion of data traffic” and the adoption of more digital services in both local households and businesses in the coming years.

“Along with our other technology initiatives, this new project will enable PLDT to gear up for the emerging ‘Gigabit Society’ where ultra-high-speed connectivity will support a wide range of bandwidth-heavy, low-latency digital applications and internet-of-things (IOT) services,” he said.

PLDT will be joining a consortium of global companies including Amazon, Facebook, SoftBank, PCCW Global and NTT Communications to build and operate Jupiter, which will directly connect Maruyama and Shima in Japan and Los Angeles in the US to Daet, PLDT’s cable landing station in Camarines Norte in the Philippines.

Jupiter is a fiber optic undersea cable system that will run 14,000 kilometers, deploying wavelength selectable switch technology and which is being built based on the “open cable” model. It can support a connectivity of 60 terabytes per second and is set to be in service in 2020, the telco said.

“Jupiter will boost the PLDT Group’s capability to offer its customers bandwidth heavy broadband applications that require international access like IP-based data, high-definition video content, and other multimedia and digital services,” said Kat Luna-Abelarde, PLDT first vice president and head of International and Carrier Business and president and chief executive officer of PLDT Global Corp.