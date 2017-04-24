PLDT links up with Globe in Surigao del Norte

LEADING telecom and digital services provider PLDT has set up interconnection links with another telco operator in Surigao del Norte, allowing free local calls within the province between subscribers of the two service providers.

“With the implementation of the interconnection agreement, subscribers in Surigao del Norte can now call their friends, family members, loved ones, and business associates toll-free anytime, regardless of their telco connection,” said Genaro Sanchez, PLDT VP and head of international network and carrier business.

The interconnection agreement covers PLDT and Globelines subscribers in Surigao City as well as those in the towns of Loreto, Mainit, Tagana-an, Tubod, Sison, San Francisco, and Malimono.

The PLDT-Philcom office in Surigao del Norte will cover and cater to subscribers’ telecom requirements in the local integrated areas.

“Like most PLDT offices nationwide, PLDT Philcom is also implementing an expansion program using fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and the latest wireless technology. Areas in Surigao del Norte will be covered by these expansion programs in the near future and all these will be integrated to PLDT’s IP backbone network,” said PLDT-Philcom General Manager Augustus Caesar Cotelo.

“This IP backbone runs on PLDT’s Domestic Fiber Optic Network (DFON), now reaching 150,000 kilometers, which is the most extensive fiber optics network in the country that facilitates the direct transmission of internet data to our gateway, providing fast and reliable internet experience to our subscribers,” Cotelo said.

PLDT-Philcom also serves the provinces of Compostela Valley, Agusan, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, parts of Davao del Norte, and Davao Oriental which was also interconnected early this year.

Last year, PLDT likewise interconnected with Globelines in the provinces of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Aklan, and Bukidnon.