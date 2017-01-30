PLDT offers cyber safety device Fam Zone

LEADING telecom and digital services provider PLDT has partnered with Australian cyber security company Family Zone to allow parents to introduce controls on what their children could access with their phones and gadgets through parental control device Fam Zone.

“PLDT has been committed to answer its subscribers’ ever-changing needs by providing them with the strongest connections and most innovative technology solutions,” PLDT FVP and head of HOME Operations Oscar Reyes Jr. said.

“With Fam Zone, parents can be certain that their children are safe and secure online,” he said. “With the Fam Zone device, Filipino families can enjoy the benefits of a digitally connected SmartHome while promoting a safe internet experience for the entire family,” he added.

Fam Zone has a website filtering feature so parents can restrict access to inappropriate sites and content. Parents can also set alerts and reporting functions to monitor their children’s online activities and identify pre-approved sites that their children can visit. The device also has a time management feature that allows parents to assign usage schedules.

Parents can download the Fam Zone app to manage the mobile devices and internet usage of their children when they are outside of home.

PLDT said the device works best when powered by PLDT Home’s Fibr broadband connection, which delivers speeds of up to 1 Gbps and with plans now as low as P1,699 per month.

According to PLDT, Fibr provides the widest fiber coverage in the country, now in excess of 2.5 million homes.

Fam Zone is “an ideal complement to the home monitoring system Fam Cam and the multi-functional kiddie gadget Smart Watch,” Reyes said.