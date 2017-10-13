PLDT to open new undersea cable system

TELECOM and digital services provider PLDT plans to open a new undersea cable system before the year ends as part of its continued efforts to support the rising demand for high-speed broadband.

In a statement, PLDT said the new 25,000-kilometer submarine cable system, called Asia-Africa-Europe 1 Submarine Cable System (AAE-1), will connect the Philippines to the three continents.

PLDT is investing an initial P500 million in the cable system by partnering with the consortium that owns the fiber optic submarine cable system.

“The AAE-1 cable system will further reinforce the resiliency of PLDT’s overseas links, expand the capacity and enhance the quality of our data and internet connections. This will enable us to deliver even higher quality service to our customers,” said Kat Luna-Abelarde, PLDT first vice president and head of International and Carrier Business and president and chief executive officer of PLDT Global Corp.

The AAE-1 cable system, in tandem with the other international cable systems that land in the Philippines, will connect the country to 19 international destinations. These are Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Yemen, Egypt, Greece, Italy, and France.

Abelarde said that with AAE-1, the network’s consumers would be provided with the latest bandwidth-heavy broadband applications that require international access, such as IP-based data, external video content, and other multimedia services

Gene Sanchez, PLDT International Network vice president, said the new infrastructure will be powered with 100 gigabits per second transmission technology with minimum design of 40 terabits per second (tbps).

“This will reinforce PLDT’s international links to Europe and the Middle East via its Point-of-Presence (PoP) facilities in Hong Kong and Singapore. It will also provide new network diversity and resiliency in these regions,” Sanchez said.