PLDT open to joint tower venture with rival Globe

PLDT Inc. is open to take part in Globe Telecom’s plan to establish a cellular tower company, but stressed network demands must be considered.

Ray Espinosa, PLDT Group’s chief corporate services officer, said the Pangilinan-led telecommunications giant was “willing” to partner with its Ayala-led competitor in building such towers, especially if it would lower capital outlays.

But the decision where to build them must be compatible with PLDT’s network demands, he added.

“We cannot just base our stations in areas where Globe says, ‘This is where we build the [tower].’ It has to be consistent with our network design and rollout,” Espinosa said.

His statement came after Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu said on May 7 he would want to form a joint tower venture with PLDT to lower expenses and hasten the construction and distribution of towers in the country.

Both telcos have long blamed red tape in securing permits to build towers.

On sharing existing cell sites, PLDT Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan had said: “At this time, we do not see the benefit or need to share any of our existing network elements, including towers.”

PLDT’s existing sites were built to support its needs and “definitely cannot be shared anymore with another tenant,” Espinosa said.

“I understand Globe has expressed interest [in]sharing cell towers, because of their own unique financial situation. The situation is not the same [with us]…” he added.

Globe revealed in February it would divest all or part of its tower assets to create an independent tower company with third parties on board.

It is currently analyzing its options, from structure to process, Globe CFO Rizza Maniego-Eala said on May 7.

Globe’s earnings increased by 27 percent to P4.7 billion in the first quarter of 2018 from P3.7 billion a year ago.

PLDT’s net income also increased to P7 billion in the period from P4.96 billion last year.