PLDT picks Toledo City in Cebu as 1st ‘Fibr City’

TOLEDO City in Cebu Province will soon enjoy world-class Internet connectivity as PLDT steps up its rollout of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) facilities in strategic urban centers nationwide.

Through a partnership with the Toledo City government, the FTTH rollout will serve the data connectivity needs of this fast-growing city with its mining industry and burgeoning tourism sector.

PLDT is opening a Sales and Service Center on D. Macapagal Highway to serve its growing customer base in the city.

“Fitted with the country’s most powerful broadband, Toledo City will now have access to fiber-fast internet speeds of as much as 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps),” PLDT FVP and head of Home Business Oscar Reyes Jr. said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This will allow family members to download movies in seconds, play games without any lags, and install security applications inside their homes,” Reyes added.

PLDT HOME’s decision to pioneer its first Fibr City in Toledo is part of the company’s expansion plans in Central Philippines. For plans starting at P1,899 a month, subscribers can access entertainment and gaming content from PLDT Home partners and providers at minimal subscription fees.

Families will also enjoy added peace of mind with home security devices such as the home monitoring system Fam Cam, the cyber security platform Fam Zone and the multi-functional kiddie gadget Smart Watch.

With a footprint of around 2.8 million homes passed as of end-2016, PLDT is further expanding the reach of its FTTH network by about 80 percent to 4.4 million homes passed by the end of the year.

PLDT has invested P300 billion or $6 billion over the last 10 years to roll out the country’s most extensive transmission and distribution network infrastructure which now has 150,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables that transport the growing data traffic of its fixed line and mobile networks.