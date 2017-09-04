PLDT rolls out ‘fiber-fast’ internet in Cavite

TELECOMMUNICATIONS and digital service provider PLDT rolled out on Sunday its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) technology to the province of Cavite in line with its vision to reach 4.4 million homes by the end of 2017.

“PLDT Home Fibr now covers all 23 cities and municipalities of Cavite,” Oscar A. Reyes, Jr., PLDT first vice president and head of Consumer Business for Market Development, said in a statement.

He noted that the deployment of the high-speed broadband services in Cavite makes it the country’s first-ever Fibr-powered Smart Province.

PLDT’s FTTH rollout covers households within Cavite’s bustling residential areas from Bacoor to General Trias, encompassing Citihomes (Bacoor), Sea Breeze Subdivision (Cavite City), Legian Subdivision (Imus), Avida Residences (Dasmariñas), Boston Heights (Kawit), Poblacion/Town Proper (Alfonso, Amadeo, Magallanes, Maragondon, Mendez, and Ternate), Ponderosa Leisure Farms (Silang), Alta Monte Subdivision (Tagaytay), Lancaster Estate (General Trias), and more.

Reyes said consumers in the key areas can use up to one gigabit per second of symmetrical Internet speeds.

He added that PLDT Fibr-powered Internet would allow subscribers to access entertainment options from PLDT Home’s all-in-one Roku PoweredTM TVolution Box, which offers more than 100 streaming channels, and to tap PLDT Smart Home services such as the home monitoring system Fam Cam, the cyber security platform Fam Zone, and the multi-functional kiddie gadget Smart Watch.

“PLDT’s efforts to create more Fibr-Powered Smart Cities and Smart Provinces all over the country are part of our commitment to enrich the lives of more Filipinos, as well as to create world-class, meaningful digital experiences for the entire family’s entertainment, convenience, and security,” Reyes said.

The telco said the FTTH deployment in Cavite is its latest phase in PLDT’s “aggressive fiber expansion program which has transformed key urban hubs in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao into connected communities.”

As of end-June, PLDT’s fiber facilities have passed 3.3 million households.

The telco said it also makes use hybrid fiber technologies, like Huawei’s G. fast, which “can boost data speeds up to 600 to 700 megabits per second over copper lines.”

“PLDT has invested around P300 billion or nearly $6 billion over the last decade to roll out the country’s most extensive fixed and wireless network infrastructure, which now has 150,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables designed to support the Filipinos growing use of fixed and mobile data,” it said.