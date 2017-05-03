PLDT rolls out ‘fiber-fast’ internet in Naga City

PLDT Inc. said it has stepped up the roll-out of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) in key urban centers, particularly in Naga City as the first ‘Fibr City’ in the region.

PLDT Home Fibr is now available to Nagueños, allowing them to experience high-speed equal upload and download speeds and a wide range of compelling entertainment and gaming content from PLDT Home partners and renowned providers like Cignal TV, iflix, Netflix, Fox+ and iWant TV for P1,899 per month.

“We are doing this FTTH roll out in partnership with the Naga City government. This will benefit not only our PLDT Home subscribers but also help business and commerce in this leading urban of the Bicol region,” said PLDT FVP and Head of Home Business Oscar Enrico A. Reyes, Jr.

“Strong partnerships are key to the growth of any major city, and we are honored to have PLDT, the Philippines’ telco leader on our side. Naga City is proud to be Fibr-powered,” Naga City Vice Mayor Nelson Legacion said.

To provide the latest telco and digital products and services to more businesses and residents in Naga City, PLDT also opened its first Retail Store at Centro Square on Peñafrancia Avenue. The store allows customers to directly experience PLDT Home products and services.

“Customers will enjoy unique features and innovative services inside the new PLDT Retail Store,” Reyes said.

Naga City is the latest leg in PLDT Home’s nationwide FTTH expansion program. Earlier this year, PLDT completed its first-ever “Fibr City” project in Toledo City, Cebu, followed by General Santos, the first “Fibr City” in Mindanao.

With 2.8 million homes online as of end-2016, PLDT is further expanding the reach of FTTH to about 4.4 million homes this year. It is also deploying hybrid fiber technologies such as Huawei’s G.fast over its existing copper lines which can boost data speeds of current subscribers up to 600-700 Mbps.

PLDT has invested P300 billion or $6 billion over the last 10 years to roll out the country’s most extensive transmission and distribution network infrastructure which now has 150,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables that transport the growing data traffic of its fixed line and mobile networks.