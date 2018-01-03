PLDT seals $28.5-M partnership with Huawei

Telecommunications company PLDT, Inc. is promising better wireless services following the signing of a $28.5-million (P1.4-billion) partnership with China’s Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

“This partnership will enable PLDT Group’s wireless services under the brands PLDT, Smart, Sun and TNT to become much more agile, efficient and resilient in developing and delivering a growing array of digital services,” PLDT Chairman and CEO Manuel Pangilinan said in a disclosure.

PLDT told the stock exchange that the project was part of a continuing overhaul of its network infrastructure, spending for which is expected to top P50 billion this year.

Ray Espinosa, PLDT Group chief corporate services officer, said the 15-month agreement would “improve Smart’s online charging platforms and electronic loading for prepaid subscribers”.

“This involves consolidating similar applications for different brands under one system and streamlining business processes through a unified platform and simplified processes,” he added.

The group said the project would “significantly improve customer experience” as bundled services would be offered “more quickly and efficiently.”

“This is part of our broader effort to overhaul our IT systems so that we can leapfrog our ability to deliver best-in-class wireless services,” added Victorico Vargas, PLDT Group chief business transformation officer.

Wilson Zang, president of the Huawei Revenue Management product line, said: “By leveraging deep understanding of PLDT and our worldwide experience, Huawei proposed our industry leading OCS (online charging system) and eLoad solutions to accelerate PLDT’s evolution in the digital market through this transformation program.”

“Huawei is confident we can successfully deliver this critical program in a timely way together with PLDT,” he added.