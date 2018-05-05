PLDT seeks review of Labor dept order to regularize workers

Pangilinan-led PLDT wants the Court of Appeals (CA) to review the decision of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ordering the telco giant to regularize its more than 7,000 workers.

PLDT said it received the resolution of Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd on Monday, who mandated the company as well as its contractors to provide regular employment to 7,306 employees and pay monetary benefits amounting to P51.6 million.

“After studying the decision with the assistance of our legal counsel, we decided to seek a review of the decision by the Court of Appeals,” it said in a statement.

PLDT intended to counter the decision by filing a petition for certiorari with the CA on Wednesday to ask for a judicial review.

The telco wants to raise certain aspects of the resolution, which it said were “inconsistent with applicable law, jurisprudence, and the documentary and testimonial evidence presented to the DOLE Secretary.”

Asked for further details on this, PLDT said, “We will discuss our position in greater detail later.”

On Thursday, DOLE announced it would press its decision to deny PLDT’s motion for reconsideration on a resolution issued earlier this year.

The Labor Secretary dismissed the telco and its 35 contractors’ appeal due to “lack of merit.”

The decision released was “final and executory,” DOLE said in a statement.

“DOLE reiterated its directive for contractors found to be labor-only contractors to cease and desist from further engaging in contracting activities …,” it said.

Among the contractors that were ordered to cease operations were Activeone Health Inc, Aremay Enterprise, BBS-VPN Allied Services Corporation Philippines, Best Options Assistance, Inc., Comworks Inc.; Consolidated Management Resources; Curo Teknika, Inc., and Diar’s Assistance, Inc.