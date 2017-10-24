PLDT sees double-digit revenue growth in Q3

TELECOM and digital services provider PLDT expects double-digit revenue growth in the third quarter on the back of expected strong performances from its Home and Enterprise businesses.

Advertisements

Manny Pangilinan, PLDT chairman, told reporters following the launch of PLDT’s #READY campaign in Makati City that the company is “always positive” about its revenue targets for the Home and Enterprise segments.

“It’s picking up a bit more momentum towards the end of the year,” he said.

Pangilinan said PLDT is also set to expand and heighten the rollout of its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network across the country by allocating a higher capital expenditure (capex).

“We’re allocating bigger portion of our capex budget in the coming years for fixed lines to grow FTTH. Homes passed before the end of the year [would be]between 3.8 million to 4 million homes. That will increase in each year [because]there’s a certain target we want to reach in five years,” he added.

PLDT on Monday launched its #READY initiative to equip local government units (LGUs) and communities with digital platforms and services “to improve public services, advance people’s welfare, and accelerate local economic and social development.”

“The #READY initiative falls under public safety—the first main pillar of our Smart City campaign we are undertaking. The other three major pillars are economic growth, citizen welfare, and digital infrastructure. These initiatives will equip our LGUs with the digital tools to build a connected, resilient, and sustainable community and move towards becoming a future-ready Smart City,” Pangilinan said.

One of the solutions PLDT presented was the SOS Dispatch, which will provide users with “ruggedized mobile communication units and automated SMS broadcast service as a basic package.”

“This service can be expanded to include data center services, 911 hotlines, Smart SMS broadcast service, a full CRM command center, website development, dedicated fiber connectivity, and satellite phones,” the company said.

The telco said it was working closely with the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) to better implement the project.

NDRRMC Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad said technology is upgrading how rescuers could better communicate during disasters.

“Communication is essential in our operations, from disaster preparedness, response, and recovery. Thanks to advancements in technology, we are able to better prepare for these incidents and effectively disseminate warnings to mitigate the impact of natural disasters, damages, and casualties,” he said.