PLDT, Smart, TV5 and Solar converge to bring the ultimate Miss Universe 2016 experience to more Filipinos

In partnership with the Miss Universe Organization and official Philippine broadcast partner of Miss Universe 2016 Solar Entertainment, the PLDT Group will enable the best viewing experience of the pageant, at home and on-the-go, through digital and social media services running on the country’s most extensive and robust fixed line and wireless networks. Shown in photo during the contract signing event held recently at PLDT RC Building in Makati City are (L-R) Miss Universe Organization Business Development and Marketing VP Shawn McClain, Solar Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Wilson Tieng, PLDT Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan, PLDT and Smart Chief Revenue Officer Eric Alberto, and TV5 President and CEO Chot Reyes.