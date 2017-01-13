PLDT, Smart, TV5 to stream Miss Universe 2016 content

Telco and digital services provider PLDT and its mobile unit Smart Communications together with broadcast station TV5 will stream the much anticipated Miss Universe 2016 through its fixed line and wireless networks.

In partnership with the Miss Universe Organization and Solar Entertainment, the PLDT Group will enable the best viewing experience of the pageant in the Philippines through its various terrestrial and digital channels, across multiple screens at home and on-the-go.

“With the Miss Universe crown currently in our homeland, the enthusiasm for and connection of Filipinos to the global pageant is now stronger than ever,” PLDT Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan said on Thursday.

“With the combined reach of PLDT, Smart and TV5, we are providing our countrymen more ways to enjoy the pageant. We are giving them exclusive access to behind-the-scenes and key events such as the very popular swimsuit and long gown competitions, and of course, real-time viewing of the much-awaited coronation night,” Pangilinan added.

The executive said millions of fans can watch the pageant events via multiple platforms, whether on TV, laptop or mobile—whenever they want, wherever they want.

PLDT and Smart will provide fixed broadband and mobile connectivity to power the Miss Universe pageant throughout their stay in the Philippines. With the country’s widest Fibr broadband network which delivers symmetrical speeds of up to 1Gbps and Smart’s superior mobile LTE network, consumers can be assured of the best real-time Miss Universe experience.

PLDT and Smart Chief Revenue Officer Eric Alberto said the Internet and social media will undoubtedly play a substantial role in Miss Universe in the Philippines.

“We are ready to contribute our top-notch products and services to make it a more engaging experience for everyone,” Alberto said.

Meanwhile, TV5 will give viewers access to the preliminary show, specifically the swimsuit and long gown rounds.

“Filipinos can look forward to watching their favorite contestants compete even before the grand finale, which is something only TV5 can offer,” TV5 President and CEO Chot Reyes said.

“We aim to bring the pageant to life by bringing it closer to the hearts and enthusiasm of every Filipino,” he added.

TV5 signed with Solar for the partnership which encompasses on-air, on-ground, and PR values—the blocktime airing of the Coronation Night on January 30, the exclusive airing of the long gown and swimsuit preliminary competitions on January 28 and 29 which will also be available online on the same day, powered by PLDT and Smart.

“Bringing Miss Universe to the Philippines is one of the top events that we have ever invested in. It is an opportunity that we did not want to miss,” said Wilson Tieng, president and CEO of Solar Entertainment Corporation.