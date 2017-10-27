PLDT to spend P11B to boost internet service

TELECOM and digital services provider PLDT will spend P11 billion over the next two years to support the national rollout of over one million ports and upgrade the internet connectivity of over 1.3 million subscribers.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, PLDT said this initiative is part of the company’s vision to strengthen its fixed and wireless networks.

Marco Borlongan, PLDT first vice president and head of Home Business, said the modernization would allow DSL subscribers to shift to Fibr-fast connectivity.

He added PLDT had expanded the reach of its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network across the country in order to hit its four million homes target by year-end and partnered with known content platform providers to offer to its customers.

Oscar Reyes, Jr., PLDT and Smart FVP and head of Consumer Business for Market Development, added they continue to strengthen PLDT’s long term evolution (LTE) network nationwide.

“By end-2018, over 90 percent of the country’s population will have Smart LTE coverage. We are complementing this LTE rollout with our deployment of ultra-fast Smart Wifi, which registers over 100Mbps download and upload speed, and is now available at key airports, other transport hubs, popular food parks, bars and restaurants as part of our SMART Spots Program all over the country,” he said.

PLDT said it allotted P42.8 billion from last year’s capital expenditures to further enhance its network expansion, noting the utilization of the new frequencies that were freed up with the acquisition of San Miguel Corporation’s telecom assets.

PLDT’s wireless unit Smart earlier announced its plan to upgrade cell sites and double its LTE capacity in Marikina and Quezon City. “The upgrade is expected to improve Smart’s mobile data service, particularly LTE and 3G, and provide superior network capacity to customers who live and work in the two cities,” it said.

Smart is urging its 3G Smart SIM users to switch to LTE SIMs to experience improved speeds.