PLDT to surrender Cure frequency to govt

PLDT Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan has decided to surrender one of the group’s 3G frequencies to the government at no cost following President Rodrigo Duterte’s flat refusal to buy cellular spectrum from private firms.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) officer-in-charge Eliseo Rio, Jr. said he talked with Pangilinan on Tuesday regarding the President’s call to have the Connectivity Unlimited Resources Enterprise (CURE) frequencies awarded to the third telco player.

“PLDT will return the CURE frequencies at absolutely no cost. That can now be awarded to the new major telco player as per instruction of PRRD (initials of President Duterte),” Rio said.

The government awarded the 3G frequency to CURE in 2006. The now defunct CURE, which was previously owned by Roberto Ongpin, was acquired by PLDT in 2007 to launch a service called Red Mobile, which was later discontinued.

PLDT surrendered the 3G frequency of CURE to the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) in 2012 as part of the conditions set by the government for PLDT’s acquisition of Sun Cellular.

The NTC earlier announced the surrendered frequency would be awarded to a new telco player, but it noted that said telco player may have to compensate PLDT for the frequency.

In January, Pangilinan told reporters he believed P3 billion may be a “good price” for the CURE frequency.

On Tuesday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque reiterated the President’s displeasure at the government having to buy frequencies from the telcos.

“The President rejected that proposal that we pay for frequencies that we gave out for free,” Roque said during a Palace briefing.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Rio said: “Gusto ni Presidente na kunin yung frequency at no cost to the government. Yun ang kanyang instruction [The President wants the frequency at no cost to the government. That was his instruction].”

Asked if PLDT laid down some conditions, Rio told The Manila Times, “None that I know of.”

He added, “It was a magnanimous act on the part of PLDT that will benefit our people.”

3rd telco deadline extension denied

Meanwhile, Duterte rejected prospective bidders’ request to extend the deadline for the selection of a new major player that could compete against the duopoly of PLDT and Globe Telecom.

“This was not approved in yesterday’s Cabinet meeting so we stick out with the original timeframe of a third telecom player by March of this year,” Roque said at the same briefing.

“The President was emphatic and issued a warning to detractors of the entry of a third telecom player not to test the will of the government,” Roque added.

On January 24, the DICT announced the schedule for the selection of a third telco player, which calls for bid submissions by March 27 and the naming of a winning bidder by April 2.