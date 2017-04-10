PLDT turns GenSan into Mindanao’s first ‘Fibr City’

LEADING telecoms and digital services provider PLDT has laid down fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) facilities in General Santos City, making it the first ‘Fibr City’ in Mindanao to experience fiber-fast internet.

Undertaken in partnership with the GenSan local government, the FTTH rollout will benefit the growing data connectivity needs of the whole Soccsksargen Region, which is composed of the provinces of South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani, and General Santos City.

“GenSan’s robust export industry and burgeoning medium to large enterprises, as well as its growing and diverse population, fits the profile of a Fibr City,” PLDT FVP and Head of Home Business Oscar Enrico Reyes Jr. said in a statement over the weekend.

According to PLDT, GenSan residents can now experience equal upload and download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, and gain unique access to compelling entertainment and gaming content from PLDT Home partners and renowned providers like iflix, Netflix, Fox+, and iWant TV, among others, at subscription fees of as low as P1,899 per month.

According to GenSan City Mayor Ronnel Rivera, “We are excited and proud to be among the first Fibr cities of PLDT. We are looking forward to this continued partnership that will bring world-class internet service to homes and businesses in our city.”

Earlier this year, PLDT completed its first ever “Fibr City” project with the rollout of FTTH facilities in Toledo City, Cebu, serving the fast-growing city’s residents and its mining and tourism industries.

“PLDT envisions to increase the number of Smart Homes and Fibr Cities nationwide, which will result in the Philippines being a Smart Nation,” said PLDT Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan.

With a footprint of around 2.8 million homes passed as of end-2016, PLDT is further expanding the reach of its FTTH network to about 4.4 million homes passed by the end of the year, making available the ultra-fast internet connection to more Filipino families in various parts of the country.