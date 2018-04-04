PLDT unit pilots halal microfinancing in Marawi

THE financial technology arm of PLDT Group’s Voyager Innovations is ramping up its push for financial inclusion in Mindanao as part of its vision to cover 30 million Filipinos by 2020 by piloting a halal microfinancing program in Marawi.

FINTQ’s digital referral system, called “KasamaKa,” has partnered with a new movement, dubbed as “Tindig Marawi,” targeting to rebuild Marawi City.

In a statement on Monday, FINTQ said it donated P5 million to support the organization’s target to restore businesses and economic activities in the war-torn city.

The amount will be managed by Liwanag ng Kapayapaan Foundation in partnership with local cooperatives in Mindanao and will serve as seed capital to pilot the country’s first digital halal microfinancing initially for 500 displaced micro-entrepreneurs in Marawi City, it added.

“We are one with the government in enabling our Muslim brothers to optimize their full potential. This collaboration with KasamaKA and Tindig Marawi is just an initial step to more capacity-building initiatives leveraging on mobile technology,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of PLDT, Smart, Voyager Innovations.

Orlando Vea, Voyager Innovations and FINTQ president and chief executive officer, stressed this was in line with the group’s goal of expanding formal financial services to 30 million Filipinos by 2020.

FINTQ was launched in September last year to provide unbanked and underserved Filipinos with microsavings, microinsurance, microinvestments, and lending products.

Lito Villanueva, managing director at FINTQ, earlier said Filipinos can use their smartphones to access KasamaKa services.

“Using only their mobile phones, users can now apply for a loan, open a micro savings account, buy an insurance product, start with a micro investment, send money to loved ones or pay bills from wherever they are in the country,” he said.