PLDT’s 8th data center opens in Mindanao

LEADING telecoms and digital services provider PLDT and digital enterprise solutions arm ePLDT recently launched their eighth operating data center facility located in Mindanao, the first such facility built in the region.

The latest VITRO Data Center will cater to the growing data service requirements of thriving industries in the south and adds more racks to the PLDT Group’s current rack capacity of almost 7,000 from the ePLDT VITRO Data Center line and IP Converge facilities.

“We’re particularly optimistic of the thriving industries in Mindanao and we hope to further boost this economic development by providing the region the solid foundation for their much needed digital infrastructure,” said Eric Alberto, PLDT chief revenue officer and ePLDT president.

The newest VITRO Data Center in Mindanao is a tier 2 facility designed to meet global data center standards required by industries with heavy data-security requirements like banks and financial institutions.

It will serve hosting, colocation, and business continuity services for enterprises in Mindanao, and can serve as a secondary backup location for businesses with data already housed in other data centers across the country.

Already operational, the data center can improve operational efficiencies through professionally managed IT services, and enable businesses to grow their operations in a more cost effective manner through colocation of their server requirements.

The PLDT Group now operates eight data centers in the country with the recent addition of this facility in Mindanao. It will soon operate two more facilities located in Clark and the expanded data center in Cebu, bringing the PLDT Group’s data center total count to 10 with an unmatched rack capacity of over 9,000—the largest in the country.

Aside from the data center, PLDT also completed the Davao cable landing station project that links Mindanao to PLDT’s three existing international gateways located in Nasugbu, Batangas; Bauang, La Union, and Daet, Camarines Norte.

PLDT has also opened the upgraded Innovations Laboratory housed in PLDT Davao, where products and digital services are showcased for customers, and enterprise clients can experience and test out new offerings from PLDT.

It also serves as a venue for collaboration with the local ICT community and educational institutions, thereby spurring technopreneurship—the process of merging technology prowess and entrepreneurial talent and skills—and building the region’s ecosystem of developers.

“As part of our commitment to help the government achieve broad-based, nationwide growth, we are working to strengthen and nurture that digital hub in the southern Philippines to further enable businesses and serve the need for a stronger and more robust digital infrastructure,” Alberto said.

PLDT has geared up for the digital economy by building its fiber optic backbone and distribution network, which has reached more than 140,000 kilometers, the most extensive in the Philippines.