PLDT’s Voyager group expects ‘hyper growth’ in 2017

THE Voyager group, the digital innovations arm of PLDT and Smart Communication, expects “hyper growth” this year after posting strong performances for its various platforms and services in 2016.

“As the whole country moves towards the digital transformation or DX Economy, we are harvesting the potential here as we ramp up our platforms both for consumers and enterprises,” said Orlando Vea, president and CEO of Voyager Innovations, PayMaya Philippines, FINTQnologies Corp. and Takatack Technologies.

Established less than four years ago, the Voyager group has introduced pioneering services running on mostly over-the-top (OTT) platforms in the areas of access, commerce, finance and marketing technologies.

Through eCommerce platforms such as TackThis!, Takatack, and the Virtual eCommerce Marketplace, Voyager today powers the online stores of thousands of leading companies including Philippine Airlines and Uber, to name just two.

Its Takatack Rewards enable the likes of UnionBank and a host of business process outsourcing (BPO) firms to engage their employees with rewards and benefits.

Voyager’s freenet has allowed more brands and companies to digitally engage customers with free sponsored data access to their apps and sites. Meanwhile, rich mobile marketing and digital advertising campaigns are delivered by hatch and VYGR, the largest independent digital marketing agency in the country.

In digital finance services, the Voyager group has established early leadership. For consumers, the PayMaya wallet dominated 2016 with its mobile app maintaining its no. 1 spot in Google Play Philippines since November 2015.

In October 2016, Smart launched the Smart Mastercard, the prepaid payment card for Smart, Sun and TNT subscribers, powered by PayMaya.

Through Smart Padala, the company has the largest agent network with over 15,000 touchpoints serving as money in and money out centers.

PayMaya Business is now the leading mobile payments acquirer in the Philippines, allowing the country’s top companies to accept card payments through their mobile app, website, or physical point-of-sale terminals.

In collaboration with Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), PayMaya Business enabled the first Mastercard contactless and beep card payments acceptance in NLEX, with CAVITEX up next. Visa contactless card acceptance will also be enabled soon.

Meanwhile, FINTQ continues to grow as the partner enabler of choice of banks and financial institutions. FINTQ provides digital lending platforms both as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) and as a marketplace through Lendr.

Its Mobile Loan Saver platform is being used by Land Bank of the Philippines for the country’s first fully digital end-to-end mobile salary loan service for employees, agriculture workers, overseas Filipinos and the mSME sector. In collaboration with CashCredit, FINTQ’s Pera Agad platform has helped disburse unsecured microloans for telco subscribers.

Loan volume disbursed through FINTQ’s various digital lending platforms amounted to almost P10 billion in 2016.

“As we usher in the DX Economy, Voyager is in the best position now to make an impact on the digital transformation of consumers, enterprises and the country as a whole,” Vea said.