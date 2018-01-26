Plebiscite on Charter may be held on or before May 2019–Pimentel

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said on Friday that he was not discounting the possibility of holding a plebiscite on the new Charter earlier than May 2019.

Pimentel said the schedule of the plebiscite would depend on up to what extent Congress was planning to amend the 1987 constitution.

Pimentel said that at present, the working target of the Senate was to have the plebiscite done simultaneous with the May 2019 midterm elections.

“Just to be practical, dahil meron tayong scheduled election sa May 2019 isabay na din natin ang plebiscite doon (since we have a scheduled election on May 2019 we could have the plebiscite at the same time) that is our working target,” Pimentel said, noting that it would save the government money.

Pimentel, however, said that the timetable may still change depending on what kind of amendments Congress would be proposing.

He said that if Congress could come up with very simple amendments that could be passed and agreed upon by both Houses by July or August there would be no need to wait for May 2019 to hold a plebiscite.

“We could spend P7 to P8 billion for an earlier plebiscite. Kaya lang naman natin ginagamit yung May 2019 kasi (we are just making use of the May 2019 because) we want to be practical and we want to save money,” Pimentel said in a radio interview.

Leaders of the Senate and the House of Representatives have agreed to focus first on revisions that have to be made in the Charter rather than the structure that would effect these changes.

This decision broke the impasse in Congress that threatened to escalate into a full-blown constitutional crisis. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA