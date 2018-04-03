Plot to oust Alvarez, Fariñas ‘confirmed’

SEVERAL lawmakers in Northern Luzon confirmed on Monday that plans were afoot to oust House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and Majority Floor Leader Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Fariñas.

One of the lawmakers who asked not to be identified said some representatives from Mindanao were going around Northern Luzon to gather support for their plan to install former President now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo as House leader. Fariñas, meanwhile, will be replaced by Rep. Lord Allan Jay Velasco of Marinduque.

He said Mindanao congressmen have been to the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Regions I, 2 and 3 talking to several congressmen there.

“The result of the consultation and meeting with us will be forwarded to President Rodrigo Duterte before the end of this month for his information and approval,” the source told The Manila Times.

He added that the ouster move would be announced to media once their group had gathered enough support.

Another lawmaker told The Times that he was 100 percent certain that Alvarez and Fariñas will be removed from their posts considering that all congressmen in Northern Luzon are allied with the ruling political party.

“Sa totoo lang galit na rin kami sa pamamahala ni Alvarez kaya lang di kami makapagkomento dahil si President mismo ang nagsabi sa amin noon na siya ang gagawin namin na house speaker after we took our oath as members of his political party (In truth, we are no longer happy with the way Alvarez is handling the House. We have been silent because the President himself asked us to install Alvarez as speaker),” he said.

Fariñas, a lawyer, is known as the adviser of Alvarez on how to get the almost 300 House members to toe the line. The sources said both were seen by many quarters as irreverent and condescending leaders.

Another source said Duterte was irked when Alvarez said in public that he could impeach the President. The House leader however denied the report.

Duterte’s daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio, the mayor of Davao City, also had a squabble with Alvarez when he was reported to have said that she became part of the opposition when she put up her own political party.