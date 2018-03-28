Plunder case vs 2 ex-Immigration, police officials raffled off to Sandiganbayan 4th division

THE Sandiganbayan Fourth Division will handle the plunder case filed against former Immigration deputy commissioners and a former police official who are also facing graft and bribery charges over their alleged involvement in the release of illegal Chinese workers two years ago.

The case against Al Argosino and Michael Robles, formerly from the Bureau of Immigration (BI), and Wenceslao Sombero Jr., was raffled off On Wednesday.

The Office of the Ombudsman alleged in the charge sheet accusing Argosino, Robles, and Sombero of plunder “[t]hat on or about 27 November 2016, or sometime prior or subsequent thereto, willfully, unlawfully and criminally amass, accumulate and acquire ill-gotten wealth in the aggregate amount of P50 million through a series or combination of overt or criminal acts, or similar schemes or means, such as by receiving, directly or indirectly, a sum of money from any person and/or entity by reason of their [then-]office or [then-]position as [then-]Deputy Commissioners of the Bureau of Immigration, and by taking undue advantage of their official position, authority and influence as such [then-]Deputy Commissioners to unjustly enrich themselves at the expense and to the damage and prejudice of the Filipino people and the Republic of the Philippines…”

According to the charge sheet, money which totaled P50 million — the threshold amount for plunder — was allegedly “delivered to and received by the accused Argosino and Robles on two instances at the City of Dreams Manila, an establishment in Parañaque City, that is,” P20 million “at or about 2 a.m. of 27 November 2016 and” P30 million “at or about 5:45 a.m. of the same day” which were allegedly “both from accused Sombero…”

In the charge sheet accusing Argosino, Robles, and Sombero with violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practice Act), the Ombudsman alleged that Argosino and Robles, “conspiring and confederating with one another and with” Sombero who was “[then-]President, Asian Gaming Service Provider Association, Inc.,” “willfully, unlawfully and criminally demand and receive” P50 million “from [then-]businessman Jack Lam a.k.a. Lam Yin Lok a.k.a. Yin Lok Lam, through…Sombero, “as a consideration to release 1,316 Chinese nationals who were then arrested and detained at Fontana Leisure Park, Clark Field, Pampanga…thereby causing undue injury in the amount of” P50 million “to Jack Lam and/or the persons or entities from whom said amount was sourced.”

The court is duty-bound to determine whether or not there is probable cause to order the arrest of the three for trial. REINA TOLENTINO