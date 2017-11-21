Plunder complaint filed vs Aquino Cabinet men over MRT-3 mess

THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) has filed a supplemental complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against several former transportation officials, several former Cabinet members, and other individuals in connection with the allegedly anomalous Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) maintenance service contract.

In a 64-page Supplemental Complaint-Affidavit, the DoTr accused the respondents of plunder, violation of Sections 3(e) and 3(g) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and violation of the Government Procurement Reform Act.

Named respondents were:

* Former Interior Secretary Manuel Roxas 2nd;

* former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad;

* former Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima;

* former Energy Secretary Jericho Petilla;

* former Science and Technology Secretary Mario Montejo;

* former Defense Secretary Voltaire Gazmin;

* former Public Works Secretary Rogelio Singson;

* former National Economic and Development Authority Director General Arsenio Balisacan;

* Marlo dela Cruz;

* former Transportation secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya;

* former Transportation undersecretaries Edwin Lopez, Rene Limcaoco, and Catherine Gonzales;

* former MRT-3 General Manager Roman Buenafe;

* former Assistant Secretary Camille Alcaraz who was former Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) chairperson;

* former BAC Vice Chairman Ofelia Astrera;

* former BAC provisional members Charissa Eloisa Julia Opulencia, Oscar Bongon, and Jose Rodante Sabayle;

* former BAC member Maria Cecilia Natividad;

* Eldonn Ferdinand Uy, Elizabeth Velasco, Belinda Ong Tan, Brian Velasco, Chae-Gue Shim, Antonio Borromeo, Jun Ho Hwang, Elpidio Silvestre Uy, William dela Cruz, and Eugene Rapanut who were then from Busan Universal Rail Inc. (BURI).

The complainants were DoTr Undersecretary for Legal Affairs and Procurement Reinier Paul Yebra, Director for Legal Services and Acting Assistant Secretary for Procurement Giovanni Lopez, and lawyer Mark Steven Pastor.

“For the past eight months, from the start of the contract of BURI, binayaran ho nila ang BURI…every month by P54 million. Wala hong deduction iyon despite unperformed service and undelivered spare parts. So for us that’s reason enough to hold them accountable for the crime of plunder,” Lopez alleged in an interview.

(For the past eight months, from the start of the contract of BURI, they paid BURI…every month by P54 million. That has no deduction despite unperformed service and undelivered spare parts. So for us that’s reason enough to hold them accountable for the crime of plunder.)

On November 6, the DoTr terminated the contract with BURI. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO