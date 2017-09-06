So plunges into 2nd round action

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So shoots for a spot in the third round when the prestigious 2017 FIDE (International Chess Federation) World Chess Cup resumes today in Tbilisi, Georgia.

So, the second-seeded player in the tournament will be battling 66th seed GM Matthias Bluebaum of Germany in the second round of the $1.6 million event.

The 23-year old Cavite City pride is raring to make a good impression this time after his forgettable campaign in the Grand Chess Tour – Sinquefield Cup held recently at the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of Saint Louis in US.

So, who represents the United States Chess Federation, wound up ninth overall with a measly 1.5-point output in the 10-man field.

“This is life. You fall, you get up again. It can happen to everyone in any kind of job so no reason I should be excluded from pain,” So posted on his Facebook account referring to his Sinquefield Cup campaign.

If he makes it to the third round, he will be meeting the winner between GM Francisco Valejo Pons of Spain and GM Evgeny Tomashevsky of Russia in the tournament, which offers a whopping $120,000 to the champion and $80,000 to the runner-up.

The other interesting second-round matches are between top seed GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway and GM Aleksey Dreev of Russia, No. 3 GM Fabiano Caruana of US and GM Luka Lenic of Slovenia, No. 4 GM Vladimirk Kramnik of Russia and GM Anton Demchenkp of Russia, and No. 5 GM Levon Aronian of Armenia and GM Hou Yifan of China.