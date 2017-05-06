Plunging sugar prices worry planters, labor

BACOLOD CITY: With composite prices of sugar down at P1,200 – P1,250 per 50-kilo bag, sugar producers and the labor sector are apprehensive about the fate of the industry in the coming crop year.

Lawyer Emilio Yulo, spokesman for the Sugar Alliance of the Philippines (SAP) in a statement said, “we are appealing for a sustained campaign against beverage companies using high fructose corn syrup (HFCS).”

“Small planters are now crying that they cannot afford inputs for the next crop year. With [school]enrollment ongoing, some can barely afford to send their children to school let alone put food on the table. We call on our representatives in Negros to lend their support to the industry in the coming congressional hearing,” Yulo said.

The House Committee on Agriculture and Food headed by Anac-IP partylist Rep. Jose Panganiban Jr. has set an investigation into the unabated importation of HFCS and its impact on the sugar industry on May 16 at the House of Representatives.

Bacolod City Rep. Greg Gasataya earlier filed a resolution seeking an inquiry on the effects of HFCS on the sugar industry. It was signed by 15 congressmen majority of whom are from sugar-producing provinces.

Earlier, the Senate committees on agriculture, trade, commerce and entrepreneurship also conducted a similar inquiry and proposed the creation of a consultative council on the sugar industry.