PMMS shoots down PhilSCA

Philippine Merchant Marine School (PMMS) overpowered Philippine State College of Aeronautics (PhilSCA), 95-65, in the 2017 National Capital Region Universities and Colleges of Luzon Athletic Association on Monday at the University of Makati Gym in Makati City.

Elvin Chan led PMMS with 24 points, five rebounds and four assists while Donmark Matillano had a double-double with 23 markers and 10 boards.

The Mariners wasted no time in dismantling the Iron Eagles by scoring the first 11 points of the game.

PhilSCA tried to recover but was continuously bombarded by the hot shooting of the National Capital Region Athletic Association defending champion PMMS.

Alvin Manoag’s consecutive lay-ups gave PMMS a 37-point advantage, 82-45, with 18 seconds left to play in the third quarter. The Mariners slowed down a bit in the fourth period but their big cushion was enough for them to coast to victory.

Wendell Atas and and Jake Mascardo combined for 15 points for PMMS.

The Iron Eagles only managed to connect seven of their 33 three-point attempts while PMMS had nine conversions out of their 17 attempts in the rainbow area.

Mark Erald Capricho and Ernest Evan Cardinoza tallied 15 and 12 points for PhilSCA, respectively.

In the other matches, the Saint Francis of Assisi College Dovers trounced the Asian Institute of Maritime Studies Blue Sharks, 76-48, while the Colegio De San Lorenzo Griffins subdued De La Salle University-Dasmarinas, 81-70.

Scores:

PMMS 95 – Chan 24, Matillano 23, Bautista 9, Atas 8, Mascardo 7, Gilbero 6, Manaog 6, Feliciano 5, Villamayor 4, Stevens 3, Cabauatan 0, Galay 0, Mabaquiao 0, Javier 0, Manatad 0, Carvajal 0.

PhilSCA 65 – Capricho 15, Cardinoza 12, Ramos 7, Bilar 7, Patricio 5, Serafica 5, Gumban 4, Rubio 4, Llaneta 3, Evangelista 2, Honra 1, Agato 0, Atanacio 0, Jimenez 0, Magnayon 0.

Quarter scores: 29-15, 51-34, 82-48, 95-65