PMO sees P100M from small asset sales

The Department of Finance’s (DoF) privatization unit expects to generate P100 million from small asset sales planned for early next year.

“We have a list of assets there in our website. We target to have these privatized by the first quarter of next year,” Privatization Management Office (PMO) Chief Privatization Office Gerard Chan told reporters.

“These are not very big assets. At least in the first quarter, we are looking at P100 million,” he added.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said the government’s small-ticket assets included pieces of property from closed banks.

“We … are spending an inordinate amount of time on the small stuff … lots like 100 square meters. So I asked them why we are spending 80 percent of our manpower to generate 10 percent of our revenue … why don’t we just bundle those small assets together and sell them as one to a group and really use our time to spend on the big ticket items?,” Dominguez said.

“It’s better use of our time than chasing … appraisals for small lots. Let’s just bundle them all together and bid it out,” he added.

As of September this year, the PMO had generated over P500 million from property sales, cash dividends and other forms of revenue raised from assets owned by the government.

It remitted P554.44 million to the Bureau of the Treasury — exclusive of authorized retention amounts of P22.8 million – that was primarily due for the sale of shares in Asean Finance Corp. and a special cash dividend from Semirara Mining Corp.

Lease proceeds, agrarian reform program-covered landholdings, interest income and other dispositions also contributed.