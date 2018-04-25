PNB expects 13-14% profit growth this yr

LUCIO Tan-led Philippine National Bank (PNB) is optimistic of hitting double-digit profit growth this year given continued strong demand for loans and other banking services.

PNB Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Nelson Reyes said the bank expects net income to grow by 13 percent to 14 percent this year, continuing the bank’s strong performance last year.

In 2017, PNB posted a consolidated net profit of P8.2 billion, up 14 percent from the P7.2 billion recorded in 2016, boosted mainly by growth in its core operating income.

“We do expect our net income to grow in the mid-teens” level, he told reporters during a press briefing in Manila on Tuesday.

“Insofar as lending is concerned, we’ve been shifting our focus from traditionally large corporate. We are going to shift our exposure to commercial and the consumer market,” he said.

Reyes said the bank is looking to increase its exposure to the commercial lending segment to around 35 percent from 33 percent last year.

He said PNB’s consumer lending this year is expected to grow to around 15 percent of the total loan portfolio from 12 percent last year. The corporate sector remains its biggest loan market with a 52 percent share, he added.

Last year, the bank’s loan portfolio expanded to P502.1 billion, up by 17 percent or P73.9 billion from the comparable figure in 2016.

Total deposits increased by 12 percent or P67.4 billion to P637.9 billion.

Net service fees and commission income increased by 16 percent, fueled by growth in loan- and deposit-related services as well as improved investment banking fees.

The bank has no plans to increase the number of its full branches this year but instead will focus on establishing branch lite units. It will put up three branch lite units in Samar, the Visayas State University campus and in Southern Leyte.

Introduced by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) last year, branch lite units are more flexible versions of typical bank branches.

PNB officials said the cost of opening a mini or branch lite is 80 percent lower compared to a regular branch. To date, PNB has 692 branches, including the branches of its savings bank arm.