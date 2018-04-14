PNB MTN program gets (P)Baa2 rating

Debt rater Moody’s Investors Service has assigned a provisional medium investment grade or (P)Baa2 rating to Philippine National Bank’s (PNB) $1-billion medium-term note (MTN) program.

“The (P)Baa2 senior unsecured MTN program rating is underpinned by PNB’s baa3 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and a one-notch uplift to reflect Moody’s assumption that the bank will receive support from the government of the Philippines (Baa2 stable) in times of need,” it said in a statement on Friday.

Moody’s said the bank’s BCA rating was also supported by its relatively stable funding profile compared with other banks in the Philippines, with limited depositor concentration versus the same peers.

PNB was the fifth-largest bank in the Philippine banking system, with 692 domestic branches and 1,243 automated teller machines, as of the end of 2017, it noted.

The credit rater said the bank’s liquid assets — which represented 33 percent of its total tangible assets as of end-December 2017 — would provide support against downside risks.

“PNB’s BCA also reflects the bank’s stable asset quality profile and high levels of capitalization and loan-loss coverage” it said, adding that these factors would provide sufficient loss-absorption capacity at its current rating level to withstand moderate asset quality deterioration over the next 12 to 18 months.

Moody’s said that these strengths were balanced by the bank’s low profitability metrics when compared with other banking peers in the country, given its low cost efficiency.

It noted that the bank’s high cost-to-income ratio of 67 percent over the last three years would limit improvements to its profitability profile.

The debt watcher expects PNB’s interest income to improve as the bank expands lending to the higher-yielding small and medium enterprises and retail segments.