PNP on alert for reprisal OVER arrest of Cotabato drug lord

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Law enforcers in North Cotabato are on red alert for possible retaliation by guerilla groups that shared from earnings of an alleged drug lord in Pikit town who was arrested last week.

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Region 12 and the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion arrested the elusive drug lord Mangingin Pandian in Barangay Dalingaoen in Pikit after a brief gunfight with his group on Friday morning. Police Regional Office-12 spokesman Supt. Romeo Galgo Jr. said the anti-drug enforcers tracked down Pandian in one of his hideouts in Barangay Dalingaoen from a tip-off by vigilant villagers and local officials. Galgo said the provincial police office is guarding against possible retaliation by relatives and armed groups identified with Pandian. The joint PNP-PDEA-12 operation also resulted in the arrest of Olambay Guiamadel, Kenol Mama, Sarik Ison Andie, Johnny Kusain Mohammad, Sandy Norhan Mohammad, Ali Talipasan Pandian, Ibrahim Ibong Usman, Norhamen Bantuan, Norhan Pedtukasan Omar, Bitoy Katog Kaludin and Mohammad Usman. Operatives recovered P1.7 million worth of shabu, firearms and mobile phones from the group of Pandian. The group is tagged as a large-scale pusher of shabu that operated a network with distributors in the towns of Pikit, Aleosan and Kabacan and in nearby municipalities in Maguindanao province.