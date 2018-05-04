PNP arrests 812 Comelec gun ban violators, 574 firearms seized

The Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested 812 people for violation of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban during the first two weeks of the election period for the barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or Youth Council) elections on May 14.

PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said aside from the arrests, 574 firearms were confiscated and 15 incidents of suspected election-related violence nationwide were reported.

“We have ambushes in San Rafael in Bulacan and in Nueva Ecija. These are suspected but strongly we believe these are election-related,” Albayalde added.

He explained an incident could be related to the coming elections if it involves elected officials and it happens during the election period.

“When something occurs especially involving an elected official during the election period, we immediately consider it as an election-related violent incident unless proven otherwise,” Albayalde said.

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesman, in a statement, said they have “extensive preparations” for the village and SK elections.

“Despite the inclusion of some barangay in the election watchlist, we assure the public that the coming elections will be safe and orderly.

Teachers and other personnel who will be serving in the elections will be well taken care of by our security forces, thus we assure them of their safety,” he added.

There are 5,744 villages nationwide on the PNP’s election watchlist.

A village is included in the election watchlist based on critical factors such as intense political rivalry, presence of private armed groups, activities of criminal gangs, proliferation of loose firearms and activities of threat groups.

Meanwhile, Western Visayas also reported 41 arrests for gun ban violation with the recovery of 27 firearms and 12 guns surrendered from April 14 to April 28.

Chief Insp. Joem Malong, Police Regional Office-6 (PRO-6) spokesman, said 11 violators were arrested in Bacolod City, while Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office said nine others were nabbed, including two minors.

Five were arrested in Aklan, four in Antique, seven in Iloilo, two in Iloilo City and three in Capiz.

The PRO-6 recorded four election-related violent incidents in the towns of Toboso, Calatrava, Moises Padilla and Isabela, all in Negros Occident, majority of which were owned up to by the communist New People’s Army.

Lawyer Jessie Suarez, provincial election supervisor, said majority of hinterland villages in Negros Occidental will be put under “Code Orange” status.

Under the new Comelec classification, areas are color coded as green – no problem and no cause for concern; yellow – with fair share of political unrest; orange – presence of armed groups such as secessionist groups and private armed groups and red – those deemed as critical areas.

AND EUGENE Y. ADIONG