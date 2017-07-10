PNP assures Ibañes’ safety in jail

THE chief of police of San Jose Del Monte City (SJDM) assured that construction worker Carmelino Ibañes, the arrested Bulacan massacre suspect, will be safe while under detention.

“He is under our care and we’re protecting him,” Supt. Fitz Macariola, said in the wake of speculations on Ibañes’ safety after the deaths of three “persons of interest” (POI) believed to be victims of vigilante-style killings.

Ibañes is locked up at the SJDM detention cell with about 70 other inmates, most of them with drug cases.

Macariola told The Manila Times that Ibañes shows “signs of calmness inside the jail, eats and sleeps well and moves normally like other detainees.”

Ibañes even listens to and watches news on television, particularly those related to the massacre case; he was also updated on the killings of the three others he implicated in the gruesome murders.

Charges of double rape with multiple murder have been filed against him after he admitted to have butchered the family of five last June 27. Police are waiting for the forensic results expected to be released on July 15.

Meanwhile, Public Attorney’s Office chief Persida Acosta on Monday said the alleged vigilantes in the Bulacan massacre no longer believe that the victims will get justice from the government but urged the public to have faith in the justice system.

She said that starting this September, the Supreme Court is implementing the “eCourt,” a system that guarantees continuous hearing, eliminate delaying tactics—not attending hearings, absences of lawyers and unreasonable motions.

Police Chief Director Ronald de la Rosa on Sunday ordered the Bulacan provincial police to dig deeper into the killings amid suspicions that the national police was behind the deaths.

Bulacan Police acting provincial director, Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat, said they do not and will not tolerate the extra-judicial killings of alias “Inggo,” “Ponga” and “Tony”.

He said the PNP is exerting its best efforts to establish an airtight case against Ibañes and four other POIs to assuage the victim’s family and the angry community.

Caramat added that they are validating the report on whether Alvin Mabesa, the fourth POI who was reported missing “was indeed abducted or is simply hiding to avoid arrest.”

The third POI found dead last Saturday was Anthony Garcia Rose; Rolando Pacinos was the first one killed on July 4 while Rosevelt Sorema was shot dead inside his house on July 5, the day the massacre victims were buried.

FREDERICK SILVERIO