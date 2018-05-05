PNP Bicol deploys 2,000 policemen in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY: The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Bicol deployed 2,000 augmentation force to Masbate to thwart violence during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Senior Insp. Ma. Luisa Calubaquib, PNP regional spokesperson said, Masbate is one of the hotspots in the

country following increasing violence since January with over 50 election-related shooting incidents reported.

Senior Supt. Jerry Linsagan, deputy regional director for operation of PNP–Bicol, is the task group commander.

The island province of Masbate has always been tagged by the Commission on Elections and the PNP as election hot spot for several decades because of intense political rivalries, proliferation of firearms, presence of political armed groups as well as New People’s Army.

Meanwhile, suspected communist guerrillas ambushed members of Dimasalang Police Station that wounded a policeman in Barangay Balocawe, Dimasalang town in Masbate on Friday morning.

Calubaquid said the policemen on board a patrol car were responding to the call of residents regarding the presence of armed men when suspected members of the New People’s Army attacked them.

Wounded was Police Officer 1 Mark Andy Llamazares who was brought to a hospital in Dimasalang for treatment.

A team led by Police Senior Insp. Arnel Buncaras responded that resulted in a brief firefight with the insurgents. RHAYDZ B. BARCIA