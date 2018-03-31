PNP boosts drive vs fake drug peddlers

The Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed to heighten its campaign to arrest people behind the selling of fake medicines two days after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a crackdown on these peddlers.

PNP Spokesman Chief Supt. John Bulalacao said in a statement that “The PNP shall exert extra efforts to arrest fake drugs peddlers as they endanger public health. Our people are not only deprived of the chance to get healed but are at risk of death due to exposure to fake drugs. These peddlers deserve to be punished with the full force of the law.”

In a radio interview, PNP Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa said they will conduct buy-busts to find the main source of fake medicines.

“It is the job of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to look for the source of fake medicines but they sought the help of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and they will have joint operations,” he said.

Small pharmacies are the usual victims of fake medicine peddlers as they offer cheaper products, according to De la Rosa.

“It’s better if these fake medicines have no effect on our body but it is damaging to our health. We need to know who are the syndicates behind this,” he said.

Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said Duterte ordered the PNP to arrest the people behind the spread of fake medicines in the market after the FDA warned the public on March 26 about the spread of fake 500-mg Biogesic paracetamol tablets in the market.

“All health care professionals and the general public are hereby warned as to the availability of this counterfeit drug in the market, which poses potential danger or injury to consumers,” the FDA said.

Duterte also wants to file economic sabotage charges against the culprits, Panelo said.