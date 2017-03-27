PNP busts Indian-led kidnap gang

THE Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) claimed to have busted a syndicate engaged in the kidnap-for-ransom of Indian, after the arrest of its leader and three other gang members in separate operations. Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said Gurmeet Singh was arrested by AKG agents on March 25 after receiving P600,000 ransom from the family of victim Harvinder Singh who was abducted in Nueva Ecija on March 9. His three alleged cohorts identified as Jerry Cabading, Francis Castro and Gregorio Peña were arrested in separate operation in Lupao and Rizal towns in Nueva Ecija. They were presented to mediamen in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Monday. Seized from them were three unlicensed handguns, a grenade and the ransom money. Dela Rosa said the AKG is hunting down another leader of the group identified as Kikker Singh, believed involved in eight other kidnapping-for-ransom cases involving Indian victims in Pampanga, Bataan, Nueva Ecija and Metro Manila.