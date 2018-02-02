PNP buys P6.4B in new equipment

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has procured 45,457 pieces of equipment worth P6.4 billion to improve its operations against terrorism, illegal drugs and criminality.

Among the items procured were brand-new transport vehicles, light machineguns, anti-riot shields, body armors, helmets and undershirt vests.

PNP chied Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa on Thursday said some of the equipment were already distributed to police districts nationwide while some are undergoing tests and evaluations.

“We expect [the policemen]to do their job properly, be more efficient in providing services and we expect them to observe the rule of law in carrying their mandates,” de la Rosa added.

Meanwhile, he cited Islamic State-inspired threats to the country as his defense for making a priority the purchase of bomb-sniffing dogs over body cameras.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto previously criticized the PNP for buying 48 bomb-sniffing dogs costing P511,600 each instead of the body cameras.

“Can you prevent a bomb [threat]with a body-worn camera? But you can prevent that with a bomb-sniffing dog,” de la Rosa said in a news conference in Taguig City.

“Siguro sa mga kritiko, priority nila ang body-worn cameras. Naghahanap talaga sila ng butas sa aming operations, pero sa amin priority namin ang aso kasi ang threats ng IS [Islamic State] at threat ng terrorism, maraming buhay ang mawawala doon [Maybe with the critics, body-worn cameras are their priority. They are really looking into holes in our operations, but we make dogs a priority because the Islamic terrorist threats can spell loss of many lives],” he noted.

The PNP chief explained that at the time they were preparing their budget for 2017, the threats of terrorism were felt more than the problems in the government’s anti-drug campaign.

But, he said, with the controversy over “Tokhang” anti-drug operations and the death of teenagers in Caloocan City in their drug crackdown, they felt “the heat.”

De la Rosa, however, revealed that they had allotted a budget of P334 million for the procurement of the body cameras.

“[The critics are also stakeholders, so we listened to them, and thus we are also procuring such cameras that would be delivered by June this year],” he said.

According to supplemental guidelines of Operation “Tokhang,” the “Tokhangers” or a group of police assigned to conduct “Tokhang” operations are required to wear body cameras during the operations.

De la Rosa clarified that once the body cameras are purchased, they will order all “Tokhangers” to wear one during their operations.

Operation “Tokhang” was reimplemented on January 29.

Jose Victor Ramos, chief of the PNP directorate for logistics, said the PNP is still short of bomb-sniffing dogs.

Ramos added that they have 208 bomb-sniffing dogs at present, which is short of the 620 needed nationwide.

Forty-eight of the dogs that had been purchased are in Alfonso, Cavite, where they would undergo training.