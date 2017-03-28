PNP-Calabarzon gears up for Lent, summer

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: The Police Regional Office 4A – composed of the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon – gears up to implement the public safety campaign for the Lenten and entire summer season dubbed as “Ligtas Sumvac 2017.” PRO4A Director Chief Supt. Ma. Aplasca has directed all city and provincial directors to reinforce police visibility through increased foot and mobile patrols and established Police Assistance Desks. Road safety marshals will be deployed in bus terminals, seaports, tourist spots, churches and recreational areas including highways, main thoroughfares and crime-prone areas to ensure maximum police presence.